159 House Members Sign On To Bill Awarding Congressional Gold Medal To 13 Fallen Troops

Nearly 160 House members signed on to a bill Tuesday that would posthumously award congressional gold medals to the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in Afghanistan Thursday.

The bill, originally brought forth by Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain, garnered support from 137 other Republicans and 21 Democrats. It was unveiled one day after the last American plane took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, officially ending the longest war in American history.

“These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan,” McClain said in an accompanying press release. “My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.” (RELATED: 13-Beer Tribute To Fallen Marines Sweeps Bars Across The US)

Today, I introduced bipartisan legislation, alongside 158 cosponsors, to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 servicemembers killed in #Afghanistan last week. These valiant men and women will never be forgotten. https://t.co/voOU2yZuko — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) August 31, 2021

Among the co-sponsors were Reps. Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton, both of whom secretly traveled to Kabul a week ago, Rep. Liz Cheney, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and numerous veterans, including Reps. Elissa Slotkin, Brian Mast, Jared Golden, Greg Steube and more.

The bill, in part, would “posthumously award a Congressional Gold Medal, in commemoration to the service members who perished in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, during the evacuation of citizens of the United States and Afghan allies at Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

“The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants,” it later adds. “The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.