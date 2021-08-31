Afghans Attempt To Flee By Land Through Borders With Taliban Flags

Afghans are attempting to flee their country by crossing neighboring borders with Taliban flags looming in the background, CNN reported.

“Many people are now on the move and they’re looking for different ways to try to get out of the country, as they fear that it will no longer be possible through the Kabul airport,” CNN’s Clarissa Ward told “New Day” on Tuesday from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“You can see, behind me … the white flag of the Taliban,” Ward pointed out. Afghans attempting to escape at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were being told they could not enter by local officials, because Pakistan “cannot cope with the flow of more refugees,” she said.

Ward said that hadn’t stopped Afghans from “lining up” to try to get in. Pakistan has, however, provided some Afghans with medical attention, several of whom are “very sick.”

Uzbekistan and Iran were among the other neighboring countries Ward noted Afghans were attempting to flee to.

Afghan refugees are trying to cross borders via land after the end of Kabul airport evacuations. But neighboring countries are now overwhelmed, saying they can’t cope with this flow of refugees. @clarissaward reports. https://t.co/pMttDcM2C7 pic.twitter.com/MF5TksGXtH — New Day (@NewDay) August 31, 2021

Many Afghans in Kabul have pulled their savings and will potentially consider leaving the country because they fear what Afghanistan will become under the Taliban, she said.

“There is a huge amount of pressure on the Taliban right now to form a transitional government that is inclusive and that is full of … people who actually know what it means and what it takes to run a country,” Ward said.

“The Taliban does not know how to run a modern education system. The Taliban does not know how to run hydro dams,” Ward noted. “These are the things that require people with experience and expertise.” (RELATED: Interpreter Who Reportedly Helped Save Biden, Blinken During 2008 Snowstorm Left Behind In Afghanistan)

The Taliban never really had a “firm grip” on how to run a country, Ward said, and will have to deal with ISIS-K fighters who have “melted” into their ranks, creating a security risk.

