Biden Claims China Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For US To Be ‘Bogged Down For Another Decade’ In Afghanistan

President Joe Biden defended his withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan on Tuesday, claiming that the U.S. had achieved its goals and that adversaries, such as Russia and China, “want nothing more” than for the U.S. to continue nation-building.

The last U.S. troops departed Afghanistan from the Kabul airport on Monday, following a two-week evacuation effort that ultimately left more than 100 U.S. citizens stranded in the country, along with tens of thousands of Afghan allies and refugees. Biden addressed the nation Tuesday and argued that the war in Afghanistan was a benefit to adversaries like China and that no withdrawal from the country could have gone smoothly.

“There is nothing that China or Russia would rather have — would want more — in this competition than [for the] U.S. to be bogged down another decade in Afghanistan,” Biden said. (RELATED: ‘We The People Seek Accountability’: Ousted Marine LTC Slams ‘American Leadership,’ Sets Resignation Date For 9/11)

WATCH:

Much of Biden’s foreign policy has centered on competition with China. He has framed the struggle between the U.S. and China as one that will determine whether democracy or autocracy leads the world into the future.

The U.S. spent more than $2 trillion over the course of its 20-year deployment in Afghanistan, amounting to roughly $300 million a day, Biden said Monday.

The Biden administration has worked to bolster alliances with nations surrounding China, such as Japan, Australia and India.

The White House has worked to defend Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a hail of criticism since late July. Biden vowed earlier this year that the exit would be safe and orderly and that every U.S. citizen would be evacuated. In the end, however, the evacuation cost the lives of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport and left large numbers stranded after the August 31 deadline.

Biden now argues there was no situation under which the U.S. withdrawal could have been safe and orderly.