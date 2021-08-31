‘Impeach Biden, Impeach Kamala Harris’ — Rep. Lauren Boebert Goes Off On Administration At House Freedom Caucus Press Conference

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should be impeached during the House Freedom Caucus press conference held Tuesday.

“The blame starts at the top with Biden and his hand-picked Vice President who bragged that she was right there making the same bad decisions. And if not for her own dereliction of duty, she should be impeached for not demanding we invoke the 25th amendment. It is time for action. Impeach Biden. Impeach Kamala Harris,” Boebert said at the press conference.

“And throw in the Secretary of State if you can get him back from vacation. Take a vote to vacate the chair to get Nancy Pelosi the heck out of here,” Boebert added.

The comments came after Republican Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins introduced resolutions calling for the resignations of Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley prior to the press conference. The group of House Republicans slammed Biden and his administration, saying they failed at their job after at least 13 U.S. service members were killed in one of the deadliest days for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in over a decade.

The Republicans also pushed for a vote on a resolution to impeach Secretary Of State Antony Blinken, introduced Friday by Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Andy Harris of Maryland. They said Biden, and specifically, Blinken were solely responsible for the ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan.

WATCH:

Rep. Lauren Boebert: “The blame starts at the top with Biden and his hand-picked Vice President … It is time for action. Impeach Biden, impeach Kamala Harris…” pic.twitter.com/ehhDeJs6FW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 31, 2021

At the press conference, House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs said, “We call upon, most somberly, the resignation of this president, Joe Biden.” (RELATED: ‘Most Somberly’ — House Freedom Caucus Calls For Resignations Of Biden, Austin And Milley)

In the Senate, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has called for Biden to be impeached, saying he signed a “death warrant for thousands” then-stranded in Afghanistan. (RELATED: ‘Biden Has Signed Death Warrant For Thousands’: Lindsey Graham Goes Off On Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Debacle)

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called for President Joe Biden to resign Thursday, saying, “Our nation is forever indebted to the brave Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today.”

“[W]e remember as well the innocent Afghanis who needlessly perished. Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour.” (RELATED: ‘He Must Resign’ — Sen. Josh Hawley Slams Biden, Calls On Him To Resign)

“We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal. This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign,” Hawley added.

Tennesee Sen. Marsha Blackburn has also called for Biden to resign.