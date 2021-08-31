‘Billions’ Returns September 5 On Showtime

“Billions” returns this Sunday on Showtime.

The fifth season of the hit show with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis was disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we're back in action starting September 5 at 9:00 pm EST.

Season five last aired an episode June 14, 2020, and we’ll finally pick up the rest of season five this weekend.

For fans of the show, it’s music to our ears to know we’re only a few days out from getting back to finding out what Axe, Chuck, Wendy and everyone else is up to.

It’s just wild to sit back and think about how we were left hanging towards the end of season five for more than a year thanks to coronavirus.

I was streaming the latest episode while sitting on my couch, and a message just popped up that production had been paused during the pandemic.

Nobody knew when “Billions” would return, but that’s a problem that is now behind us.

Will Axe continue his domination? Will Taylor continue to grow into a great nemesis? What will Chuck do going forward?

We’ll get the answers to all these questions and more starting Sunday night. Can’t wait!