Person Goes To McDonald’s With A Cow In The Back Of Their Car In Viral Video

A person in Wisconsin is making the rounds on Facebook for all the right reasons.

In a Facebook video shared by Jessica Nelson, a cow could clearly be seen in the backseat of a car at a McDonald’s in Marshfield, Wisconsin, and it’s downright hilarious. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the incredible Facebook post below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

As someone who grew up in Wisconsin, I love everything about this video. I 100% love everything about it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’ve seen some very strange stuff over the years in Wisconsin, but I’ve never seen anything this weird before. I’ve never seen a cow in a car at a restaurant. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

What was the purpose of this whole thing? Why did a cow need to be in the car to go to McDonald’s? I need to know the answer like I need air in my lungs. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

For those of you who have never been to Wisconsin, I suggest you take a trip to some of the more rural areas. You’re going to see so much awesome stuff that a cow in a car might not even make the top 10.

It’s a wild state full of wild people!

As for the car holding the cow, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.