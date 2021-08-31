Customer Pees On Counter At Dairy Queen After Being Told To Wear A Mask

An upset customer peed on the counter at a Dairy Queen after being told by employees to wear a mask, CTV News reported.

At a Dairy Queen in Port Alberni, B.C., an employee asked a customer to put on a mask, according to CTV News.

The man declined to put on a mask stating, “What are the rules?” he continued, “BC policy says you have to observe exemptions,” according to The Independent.

“Sorry, I don’t want to argue with you, we have customers standing behind you, we want to serve them,” The employees at the Dairy Queen responded. The man then proceeded to urinate on the counter, according to the Independent.

The event was posted to social media by Facebook user, Graham Hughes. “Just happened at Dairy Queen in Port Alberni. Dude legit just pulled his dick out and peed on the floor because he was asked to wear a mask,” the post read.

B.C. lifted the masked mandate on July 1 but reinstated the order for all citizens in the province for citizens 12-years-old and higher inside most indoor spaces, according to the Vancouver Sun.(RELATED: University Of Georgia Professor Resigns Because Student Refuses To Wear Mask)

“This is the first incident of this nature,” said RCMP Sgt Chris Manseau,” he continued, “I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite,” according to The Independent.