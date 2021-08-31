Editorial

REPORT: There Is No ‘Imminent’ Trade In The Works For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson might not be getting traded in the near future.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL world over the weekend when it was reported that the Dolphins were now the frontrunners to land the Houston Texans quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it doesn’t sound like a deal will happen soon. According to SportsTalk 790, there is no “imminent” deal in the works, “despite a lot of conversations and speculation” about Watson.

It seems like the situation with Watson, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, changes with every single passing day. One day, he’s nearing a trade to the Dolphins.

The next, he’s apparently not going anywhere in the near future.

I have no idea how this will end, but there’s still no guarantee Watson is even allowed to play this season. Until his situation with the accusations against him is resolved, it’s hard to imagine Roger Goodell lets him on the field.

That makes trading for him incredibly risky.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them! This situation is far from resolved.