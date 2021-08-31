REPORT: There Is No ‘Imminent’ Trade In The Works For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson might not be getting traded in the near future.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL world over the weekend when it was reported that the Dolphins were now the frontrunners to land the Houston Texans quarterback.

Thread. Sources tell @yahoosports the #Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the #Texans for QB Deshaun Watson. The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

However, it doesn’t sound like a deal will happen soon. According to SportsTalk 790, there is no “imminent” deal in the works, “despite a lot of conversations and speculation” about Watson.

Sources said teams have angled for pick protections in any trade, to mitigate a potential #NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston PD, into sexual assault allegations from multiple women. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

It seems like the situation with Watson, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, changes with every single passing day. One day, he’s nearing a trade to the Dolphins.

The next, he’s apparently not going anywhere in the near future.

I have no idea how this will end, but there’s still no guarantee Watson is even allowed to play this season. Until his situation with the accusations against him is resolved, it’s hard to imagine Roger Goodell lets him on the field.

That makes trading for him incredibly risky.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them! This situation is far from resolved.