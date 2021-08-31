ANALYSIS: Trump Could Control The Senate After 2022

Former President Donald Trump’s Senate endorsements in the wake of a string of GOP retirements could very well shape the chamber in his own political image.

Trump remains the de facto leader of the party. He has hinted at making a lot of big endorsements for both House and Senate candidates in the 2022 midterm elections — especially the challenger to Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. In the other chamber of the legislative branch, Trump could also make key endorsements in five races where incumbent Republican senators have announced their retirements.