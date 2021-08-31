Doorbell Footage Shows Patriotic Airbnb Guest Untangling American Flag

A Ring security camera captured footage of an Airbnb guest untangling an American flag, the New York Post reported.

The U.S. Marine was staying at a property in Oakhurst, California, when he discovered the tangled flag. He jumped on the porch’s railing and untangled the flag. As a result of this patriotic act, the Airbnb owner offered him an extra night’s stay at no charge, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Video Shows ‘Reckless’ Airbnb Party Going Rogue, Triggers Rental Company To Crack Down On Guest)

After last year’s record low, a Gallup poll revealed that 69% of Americans are now either “extremely proud” or “very proud” to be an American. This comes after a Gallup poll in 2019 which showed that only 63% of Americans felt that way. However, even with the increase in this year’s poll, those who feel they are proud to be American has dropped significantly.

Since 2001, support levels have been at 70% or higher for every year up until 2019. Support reached its apex in the years after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Approximately 90% of Americans between 2002 and 2004 felt they were extremely or very proud. This included approximately 70% who classified themselves as extremely proud.

we’d like to thank our generous community of hosts and guests for reaching out and expressing interest in how they can support afghan refugees through https://t.co/f3HXXbao3U. to learn more about how you can do your part: https://t.co/QqZAVhLajS — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 26, 2021

Airbnb also announced that they would offer free temporary housing across the world for 20,000 Afghan Refugees. That offer comes after the United States officially started to exit the country after 20 years of war.