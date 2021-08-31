ESPN’s FPI Gives Wisconsin A 57.3% Chance To Beat Penn State

ESPN thinks Wisconsin has a narrow advantage over Penn State this weekend.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions will meet in Madison this Saturday to get week one underway, and it’s one of the best games of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Week one of the college football season is LOADED. – Clemson/Georgia

– Wisconsin/Penn State

– Alabama/Miami

– Notre Dame/Florida State

– LSU/UCLA

– North Carolina/Virginia Tech

– Boise State/UCF

Not only is Wisconsin favored in the gambling odds, but ESPN’s FPI also has the Badgers likely ending the day 1-0.

As of Tuesday morning, ESPN is giving Wisconsin a 57.3% to beat the Nittany Lions.

Having only a 57.3% chance to beat the Nittany Lions honestly feels a bit low. It feels like ESPN isn’t giving us our due respect.

It feels like, once again, the “experts” are overlooking us.

I respect Penn State, but I don’t fear them. Not even close. We have the talent to play with them across the board, and we’re better in multiple position groups.

Plus, Chez Mellusi is now our RB1, and the hype surrounding the Clemson transfer is huge. All the pieces are coming together for Saturday to be a lit time at Camp Randall.

Doubt us all you want, but I promise you that Wisconsin is going to come out swinging. We’re looking to knock out Penn State right from the jump, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox.