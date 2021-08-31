Editorial

ESPN’s FPI Gives Wisconsin A 57.3% Chance To Beat Penn State

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
ESPN thinks Wisconsin has a narrow advantage over Penn State this weekend.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions will meet in Madison this Saturday to get week one underway, and it’s one of the best games of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is Wisconsin favored in the gambling odds, but ESPN’s FPI also has the Badgers likely ending the day 1-0.

As of Tuesday morning, ESPN is giving Wisconsin a 57.3% to beat the Nittany Lions.

 

Having only a 57.3% chance to beat the Nittany Lions honestly feels a bit low. It feels like ESPN isn’t giving us our due respect.

It feels like, once again, the “experts” are overlooking us.

 

I respect Penn State, but I don’t fear them. Not even close. We have the talent to play with them across the board, and we’re better in multiple position groups.

Plus, Chez Mellusi is now our RB1, and the hype surrounding the Clemson transfer is huge. All the pieces are coming together for Saturday to be a lit time at Camp Randall.

 

Doubt us all you want, but I promise you that Wisconsin is going to come out swinging. We’re looking to knock out Penn State right from the jump, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox.