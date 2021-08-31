Facebook Says It ‘Incorrectly Deleted’ Account Of Mother Of Marine Killed In Kabul Explosion

Facebook says it incorrectly removed the account of the mother of one of the Marines killed in the Kabul terrorist attack last week, following several posts critical of President Joe Biden.

Shana Chappell, mother of Kareem Nikoui, one of the 13 Marines killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport last week, claimed in a Facebook post Monday that her Instagram account had been deleted. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

“It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because I am assuming it was because I gained so many followers over my sons death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor!” Chappell wrote. “You deleted my account because my sons blood is on Biden’s hands!! Heroes’ blood is on Biden’s hands!!!!”

Chappell then made another post linking to a now-unavailable Instagram comment that she claimed was the reason for her account’s removal. (RELATED: ‘That Didn’t Happen Just Once’: Gold Star Fathers Allege That Biden Looked Down At His Watch When All Fallen Service Members Came Home)

“As soon as I posted about what happened to my son Instagram started pulling up my posts from months ago and sending me notifications that if I kept posting stuff like that they would disable my account,” Chappell wrote, posting a screenshot last week allegedly showing a notice from Instagram informing her one of her posts had been flagged.

Chappell had previously posted criticism of Biden on both Instagram and Facebook, describing him as a “weak human being” and a “traitor.” An Instagram post last week called Biden an “absolute disgrace” and urged his impeachment.

“You are not the president of the United States of America Biden!!!! Cheating isn’t winning!!! You are no leader of any kind,” Chappell wrote Monday.

Facebook confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation it temporarily removed her account, but did not say whether it had flagged any of her posts.

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” a Facebook company spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “While the post was not removed, her account was incorrectly deleted and we have since restored it.”

Chappell also posted on Aug. 26 that she had been banned for 30 days from Facebook. Both her Instagram and Facebook accounts appeared to be active as of Tuesday afternoon.

Chappell did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.