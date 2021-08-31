Fans Brawl During White Sox/Cubs Game In Crazy Viral Video

Fans were out of control during a recent game between the White Sox and Cubs.

In multiple videos circulating Twitter, fans could be seen engaged in an all-out brawl and the chaos was at a stunning level. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look at some of the damage below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Another angle from today’s brawl in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/Be4plHCpzF — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) August 30, 2021

How do I know America is nearly entirely healed? Because we have idiots out in the stands brawling pretty much every day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

At this point, I just expect to see a new fight every single time I log onto the internet. I just expect to see people behaving like idiots and this situation didn’t disappoint. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

What would drive this many people to get into a huge fight? It makes no sense to me at all. Were they just bored? Are they all just idiots? Someone tweeted it was over an altercation about the wave, but that seems too simple. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

One shorty was tryna start the wave. We all told her no, someone threw a beer at her and the rest is history Lmaooo — Im Him 💎 (@HakunaMoncada__) August 29, 2021

Someone needs to explain to me why this garbage keeps happening. Not only do brawls keep happening, but they seem to be getting worse and worse.

Eventually, the police need to make an example out of some clowns and put an end to this.