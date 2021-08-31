Watch The Final Trailer For ‘No Time To Die’

The final trailer for the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” dropped Tuesday.

The plot of Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If that wasn’t enough to get you pumped, just wait until you see the actual trailer. Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for October 8 to roll around. “No Time to Die” looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and it’s Craig’s final time playing the legendary spy.

I’ve always said we need to send him out on a high note, and it looks like “No Time to Die” will get the job done.

We were supposed to get this movie back in 2020 but it was bumped back multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after more than a year of delays, we’re finally getting another Bond film to add to our arsenal. Not only are we getting a new Bond film, but we’re getting one that looks lit.

Plus, Ana de Armas is in it. What more could you ever want?

Make sure to check out “No Time to Die” October 8. It’s going to be an epic ride.