ANALYSIS: Progressive Pandemic Hero Andrew Cuomo Is Gone. Is Gavin Newsom Next?

The two highest-profile Democratic governors in America began the pandemic as darlings of progressive media. One of them has resigned in disgrace, and the other is fighting for his political life against an upcoming recall election.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo went from being lauded for saving lives and calming nerves at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to resigning after a report concluded he had serially sexually harassed women and more reports emerged showing he lied about his contribution to thousands of nursing home deaths from COVID-19. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is leaving his fate up to the voters of his state next Tuesday, and the race is looking a lot tighter than many expected.