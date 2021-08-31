GOP Congressman Allegedly Threatened An American Ambassador While On A Rogue Mission To Enter Afghanistan: REPORT

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin reportedly threatened staffers at the American embassy in Tajikistan after they refused to help him move a large amount of money through the country to enter neighboring Afghanistan to try and rescue a family stranded there, The Washington Post reported.

Mullin told embassy staffers that he wanted to hire a helicopter to enter the country in order to rescue an American woman and her four children, according to the Post. He purportedly asked staffers to help him bypass laws governing how much cash he could bring to the country, and embassy staffers told the Post that when they refused he became furious, threatening both them and U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan John Mark Pommersheim, though they did not elaborate on the nature of his threats.

The Post added that Mullin first tried to enter Afghanistan last week, but only got as far as Greece before the Pentagon denied him admission into the country. It also noted that officials are currently unaware of Mullin’s location.

“To say this is extremely dangerous is a massive understatement,” one anonymous State Department official told the newspaper. A spokesperson for Mullin’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Mullin’s attempts to enter Afghanistan were reported a week after Reps. Peter Meijer of Michigan and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts secretly flew to Kabul in order to conduct “oversight” of the mass evacuation underway. The two were in the country for less than 24 hours, and received bipartisan criticism for their trip. (RELATED: ‘The Aggravating, Infuriating Reality’: Peter Meijer Describes How Cooperating With The Taliban Is Critical To Saving Americans In Afghanistan)

Unlike Mullin, however, both Meijer and Moulton are Afghanistan veterans.

