Holly Sonders Hints She’s Not Having Sex With Oscar De La Hoya Ahead Of His Boxing Return

Holly Sonders is apparently not having much sex these days.

Sonders is currently dating Oscar De La Hoya, and her boyfriend is scheduled to fight for the first time in more than a decade on Sept. 11 against Vitor Belfort. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya)

“We are very disciplined, I will say that … I will say we’re very disciplined. More than anybody probably ever thought we could be,” the Instagram star told TMZ during a recent interview.

You can listen to her full comments below.

I hate to burst Sonders’ bubble here, but the idea that withholding sex helps athletes perform better is absolutely absurd.

It’s one of the dumbest myths out there, and I question the IQ of anyone who believes it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya)

What probably happened is that some boxer didn’t have sex before a fight once upon a time, won and then everyone just assumed it worked.

It’s amazing how some of the biggest trends get started with such stupid ideas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Sonders (@holly.sonders)

I once had a woman tell me that football players can’t have sex the night before a game because it might throw them off. Just laughably bad logic and dumb thinking.

Ladies, if you’re dating an athlete and he says he can’t have sex with you because he needs to compete, he just isn’t interested in having sex with you. He’s looking for an excuse and found one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya)

Wise up, Sonders. Wise up!