Israeli PM Blasted For Capitulating Under Pressure In Biden Meeting: ‘We Don’t Need Permission To Defend Ourselves’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was criticized for capitulating under pressure during a Friday meeting with President Joe Biden on Iran.

Opposition representative Tzachi Hanegbi condemned Bennett’s discussion with Biden, as Bennett vowed not to openly oppose Iran’s return to the nuclear deal, the Times Of Israel reported.

“Bennett collapsed when he should have said ‘Mr President, I respect your view that the Iran deal should be resumed, but we will not be obligated by the agreement and we will not let Iran gain the power to wipe us off the map. We don’t need permission to defend ourselves.’ That is what was not said in the White House, and because it was not said, we have no confidence in this government,” said Hanegbi, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met yesterday at the White House, with US President Joe Biden.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also criticized Bennett. “For a picture at the White House, Bennett completely folded… He harmed the security of the State of Israel when he promised not to publicly fight against Iran’s return to the nuclear deal. This is a dangerous decision that combines ineptitude, irresponsibility and bad leadership,” he said, according to the JPost.

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana responded on behalf of Bennett, saying that the government inherited the situation with Iran and does not support the Iran deal, the JPost reported.

“Israel reserves the right to decide for itself on the Iran issue,” Kahana said, according to the JPost. “On the Iranian issue, the opposition should give its support and not make it a tool for politics.”

Biden’s meeting with Bennett was set up after the new Israeli leader formed a government in June. Bennett vowed to reinforce Israel’s ties to the U.S., CNN reported. (RELATED: Biden Says Obama’s Nuclear Deal With Iran Was ‘Working’ Before Trump Pulled US Out)

Former President Trump pulled out of the Iran deal in 2018. The Biden administration has been adamant about rejoining it and has touted its effectiveness.