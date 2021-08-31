‘Radical And Anti-Jewish Ideas’: Think Tank Report Takes Aim At Anti-Semitism Sprouting Up In ‘Critical Social Justice’

A new report from the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV) takes aim at forms of anti-Semitism on the rise in left-wing politics, particularly in association with critical theory.

The report, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, argues that “Critical Social Justice (CSJ)… enabl[es] new forms of anti-Semitism.” It defines Critical Social Justice as a “specific approach to addressing issues of discrimination due to race, sex, or other specific characteristics through the examination of power and privilege” that includes “Critical Race Theory (CRT) and other theoretical perspectives.”

In anticipation of @jilvorg soon to be released white paper: An Ideology Many Jews Bought into Fuels Antisemitism https://t.co/vnDEvlnceM via @jewishjournal — David Bernstein (@DavidLBernstein) August 31, 2021

CSJ is “practically hardwired to promote anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,” JILV founder David Bernstein told the Daily Caller. “Especially since the conflict with Gaza, we’ve seen a tremendous proliferation of anti-Semitic ideology that specifically draws upon a critical social justice lexicon.”

The JILV report argues that classical anti-Semitic tropes, such as claims that Jews control the world economy, easily fit into the worldview of CSJ. Furthermore, according to JILV, “CSJ lacks the subtlety or nuance to think outside the simplistic terminology of power or power politics,” leading them to be viewed as white and powerful by believers in CSJ.

“In Europe and North America, Jews are perceived to be an integrated part of the dominant class (“White”) and thus, a source of oppression,” the report continues. “Jews, seen as white and oppressors, are at the bottom of the hierarchy, which can result in Jews being silenced and their victimization ignored.”

The report also notes an increase in assaults on Jews in America during the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas. Videos posted to social media showed public assaults on Jewish people, with one showing an attacker throwing firecrackers. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that anti-Semitic assaults increased by 75% over a two-week period beginning May 13 during the conflict, the group’s president, Jonathan Greenblatt, said. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Protesters March In New York Calling To ‘Globalize The Intifada)

An FBI report released Monday found that despite being just 2.4% of the U.S. population, Jews made up 57.5% of hate crime victims in 2020.

“Anti-Semitism is rising abetted by ideologies that claim exclusive truth. The Jewish community and its allies must combat this for the good of both the Jewish people and the larger community,” Rabbi David Wolpe, a JILV board member, said of the dangers.