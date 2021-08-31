Louisiana Man Saves A Baby Deer In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ida In Heartwarming Viral Video

A man in Louisiana saved a baby deer after Hurricane Ida tore through the area.

In a video tweeted by @itismarkharris (via Instagram user @DanFears3), a man scooped up a baby deer swimming through the damage near his house.

Not only did he save a deer, but he also appeared to save two ducks. Watch the awesome video below.

This Louisiana man rescuing a baby deer in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida is incredible.😂(Instagram/DanFears3) pic.twitter.com/wMKesW1wST — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) August 30, 2021

Obviously, Hurricane Ida is a serious situation, and lots of people have had their lives disrupted because of the damage.

The videos and pictures of the damage and power of Hurricane Ida are simply unreal.

#HurricaneIda 🌀 is pictured from the the station as a category 2 storm on Aug. 28 in the Gulf of Mexico. More pix… https://t.co/3Qb9by5TK7 pic.twitter.com/no3Vnr9ruC — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 30, 2021

However, it’s always important in life to look for the positives in any situation. A guy saving a baby deer that might not have survived on its own is a pretty great move.

Not only did this guy save the deer, but he’s clearly super happy about it. He’s all smiles knowing he saved an animal!

He couldn’t have been happier to have played a role in this animal’s life.

As a fun side story, we used to have a deer at my childhood home that would come and play with the two dogs we had at the time. My dad would throw a tennis ball around and the dogs and deer would play with it. It was surreal to watch.

Props to this dude for doing his part to help out an animal during Hurricane Ida. That’s the kind of energy we love to see.