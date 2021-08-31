Marine Who Risked Career To Call Out Top Brass Over Afghanistan Walking Away From $2 Million Pension

The U.S. Marine who called out military leaders over the Afghanistan withdrawal said in a video Sunday that he’s leaving behind a $2 million pension.

Days after being relieved of duty following a video he posted demanding accountability from senior leaders, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted another video on Sunday saying that he’s “resigning” his “commission as a United States Marine effective now.”

“I am forfeiting retirement, all entitlements, I don’t want a single dollar. I don’t want any money from the VA. I don’t want any VA benefits. I’m sure I’m entitled 100 percent,” Scheller, who served for 17 years, said.

“I want to be clear that I love the Marine Corps,” he added.

Scheller said that Marines “don’t get the credit they deserve” and also said “they deserve accountability.”

“Those people who are there everyday don’t get to leave the next morning or in the middle of the night — who go outside the wire, get blown up, bring their marine back and then go back out there the next day,” Scheller said. (RELATED:‘There Must Be Accountability’: 90 Retired Flag Officers Call On Austin, Milley To Resign Immediately)



In a recent Facebook post Scheller said he is “not going anywhere” nor is letting the “system” get to him, saying it’s a “system that’s going to break.”

Scheller was a Battalion Commander for Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at the School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina before being relieved of duty, according to Task & Purpose.

Scheller said he doesn’t want donations from his supporters and followers, but recommended any donations be redirected towards his wife.