Meghan McCain Says She Thought She ‘Knew Biden,’ But Does ‘Not Recognize This Man’ Who Gave Speech About Afghanistan

Meghan McCain said she thought “she knew” President Joe Biden, but doesn’t “recognize” the man who gave a speech about the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“This is extremely difficult for me to say: I once thought I truly knew Joe Biden and he helped me through pain and grief, for which I am grateful,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Tuesday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

“This man on tv giving this speech, I do not recognize this man,” she added. “God help our country. God help the Americans we have abandoned.” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

McCain also said she was “disappointed and disgusted” after the president claimed during his speech that the withdrawl, following the death of 13 U.S. service members, “couldn’t have been done in a more orderly manner.”

“13 American soldiers are dead – most of them between the ages of 20-23 because they were put in harms way chaotically in the line of fire of a suicide bomber,” the former Fox News host tweeted. “Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says ‘this couldn’t have been done in a more orderly manner.'”

Later, McCain compared former President Donald Trump’s administration’s “chaotic” leadership to Biden’s and said there was really no difference.

Biden took to the podium Tuesday in a speech from the White House where he framed the withdrawl from Afghanistan as a success after the administration admitted there were still 100 to 200 Americans stranded. 13 members of the military were killed when a suicide bomber exploded near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.