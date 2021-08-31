‘A Lot Of Crazy Out There’: Man Pulls Over, Runs At NBC Journalist. Then He Yells, ‘Report Accurately’

NBC reporter Shaquille Brewster was confronted Monday on live television by a man who yelled at her “report accurately” as she covering Hurricane Ida in Mississippi, according to NBC News.

The man pulled up in a white pickup truck behind Brewster, video shows. He then got out of the truck, ran toward Brewster, and shouted, “report accurately!” according to NBC News. The video shows the man approaching Brewster and getting in his face, as Brewster puts his arm up in defense.

WATCH:

The live feed then cuts off and goes back to anchor Craig Melvin. “We’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there, a lot of crazy,” Melvin said moments later, according to NBC News.

Brewster tweeted that he was alright shortly after the incident. Melvin then informed the viewers that Brewster was alright, and was not injured in the confrontation. “You probably saw or heard a few moments ago, one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi,” Melvin said. “Pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is doing just fine. Shaq is OK.” (RELATED: Louisiana Man Saves A Baby Deer In The Aftermath of Hurricane Ida In Heatwarming Viral Video)

Other journalists also expressed support and concern for Brewster. NBC Political Correspondent Ali Vitali said on Twitter that Brewster was full of “poise and class” both “on and off camera.”

Tropical Storm Ida made is expected to move towards the Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic, and northeast, as previously reported.