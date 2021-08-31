Oklahoma Vs. Tulane Moved To Norman Because Of Hurricane Ida, Tulane Will Still Receive Ticket Revenue

Oklahoma vs. Tulane has been moved because of Hurricane Ida.

The Green Wave and Sooners were slated to meet in New Orleans this Saturday, but Hurricane Ida made that not a realistic option. Now, the game is moving to Norman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulane Football (@greenwavefb)

“The change in location was made after Hurricane Ida moved across New Orleans and the Gulf Coast on Sunday. Conditions in New Orleans are not favorable to host a game this week. Even with the change in venue, Tulane will be the designated home team for this game and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales,” the Sooners said in part in a statement explaining the decision.

Saturday’s game has officially been moved from New Orleans to Norman. The game will air at noon EST on ABC. ➡️ https://t.co/ovQed0tv0V | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ZwqEZnY2Dz — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 30, 2021

This is a pretty cool move from the Sooners. Obviously, the teams want to play and the players on both squads are excited for the season to start.

However, they don’t control the weather and Hurricane Ida is a serious situation. With playing in New Orleans off the table, the two sides decided to move the game to Norman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulane Football (@greenwavefb)

Oklahoma treating Tulane as the home team and giving them a cut of ticket sales is an all-around classy move and gesture.

Tulane might not get to play in New Orleans, but they honestly might end up making more money with the game being played in Norman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

When lives throws you curveballs, you have to adjust and that’s what both sides did here.