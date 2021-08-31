PGA Bans Fans From Taunting Bryson DeChambeau With ‘Brooksy’ Chant

The PGA announced updates to their fan conduct policy Tuesday that would potentially ban fans for “disrespectful” behavior, including the “Brooksy” taunt that has been used against Bryson DeChambeau.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan discussed the policy at a press conference Tuesday.(RELATED: Former NBA Star J.R. Smith Enrolls At North Carolina A&T, Takes Up College Golf)

“The barometer that we are all using is the word ‘respect,'” said Monahan when asked specifically about the chant. “And to me, when you hear ‘Brooksy’ yelled or you hear any expression yelled, the question is, is that respectful or disrespectful? It has been going on for an extended period of time, and to me, at this point, it’s disrespectful. And that’s the kind of behavior we’re not going to tolerate going forward.”

The PGA Tour has announced it will ban fans if they shout “Brooksy” at Bryson DeChambeau. https://t.co/yvzKCGrZwp — TMZ (@TMZ) August 31, 2021 DeChambeau and Koepka have been involved in a personal feud since 2019, when Koepka took several jabs at DeChambeau during the Northern Trust tournament. The two met in the locker room and agreed to put aside their feud, but DeChambeau made fun of Koepka on an online livestream, leading Koepka to declare “fair game” for him to respond in kind.

The feud was exacerbated at the PGA Championship in May, where a leaked video showed Koepka closing his eyes and huffing as DeChambeau walked by.