REPORT: Cam Newtons’ Refusal To Get Vaccinated Might Have Played A Role In His Release

It sounds like former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s decision to not get vaccinated might have played a role in him losing his job.

The Patriots sent shockwaves through the league Tuesday morning when they made the decision to cut Newton. Mac Jones is now the team’s starting quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, fans are learning a few more details about the situation, and it sounds like Newton not being vaccinated was an issue.

According to Doug Kyed, the dual-threat quarterback’s vaccination status was one of the “factors in play,” and Adam Beasley reported that Newton not being vaccinated “caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes.”

Do we know for sure that Newton remaining unvaccinated played a huge role in the team opting to go with Jones? No, but there are at least two reports out there suggesting as much.

What we do know is that Newton had to miss multiple days of camp because of a misunderstanding of testing and travel rules.

I’m sure that didn’t make anyone within the organization happy.

We’ll see if any more information leaks out about what role Newton’s vaccination status might have played, but right now, he just has to focus on finding a new job.