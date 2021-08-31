REPORT: Cam Newtons’ Refusal To Get Vaccinated Might Have Played A Role In His Release

It sounds like former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s decision to not get vaccinated might have played a role in him losing his job.

The Patriots sent shockwaves through the league Tuesday morning when they made the decision to cut Newton. Mac Jones is now the team's starting quarterback.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Patriots have released Cam Newton. Mac Jones is the starting QB in New England. https://t.co/3qE1qu6xqC — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 31, 2021

Now, fans are learning a few more details about the situation, and it sounds like Newton not being vaccinated was an issue.

According to Doug Kyed, the dual-threat quarterback’s vaccination status was one of the “factors in play,” and Adam Beasley reported that Newton not being vaccinated “caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes.”

A couple of factors in play with releasing Cam Newton rather than keeping him on as the Patriots’ backup: His command of the locker room, and his vaccination status. Neither make him an ideal choice as a backup behind a rookie QB. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

There wasn’t just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I’m told: Mac Jones’ emergence, Newton’s vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam’s uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

Do we know for sure that Newton remaining unvaccinated played a huge role in the team opting to go with Jones? No, but there are at least two reports out there suggesting as much.

What we do know is that Newton had to miss multiple days of camp because of a misunderstanding of testing and travel rules.

I’m sure that didn’t make anyone within the organization happy.

Bill Belichick spent the offseason telling people Cam Newton was the starting QB. He needed one month of seeing Mac Jones in practice to know the former Alabama star is the real deal. MASSIVE news out of New England as Newton is now unemployed (with a $3.5 million parting gift) https://t.co/3Ys7d2wE4R — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 31, 2021

We’ll see if any more information leaks out about what role Newton’s vaccination status might have played, but right now, he just has to focus on finding a new job.