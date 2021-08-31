‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan

The former Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, Rob O’Neill, said Tuesday that he “cannot believe” that generals aren’t resigning over the Afghanistan withdrawal and claimed that are only interested in moving to post-military “cushy jobs.”

‘The soldiers do a great job on the ground,” O’Neill told “Fox News Primetime.”

“The airmen and the pilots do a great job. The armies win the wars. It’s the politicians that lose it. Because it’s more important for them to tie a Windsor knot and smile for the camera and then hopefully win the next election that’s all they care about,” O’Neill continued. (RELATED: ‘The Mona Lisa Of Incompetence’: Sen. Kennedy Flames Biden For Leaving Billions Of Dollars Of Equipment ‘To The Enemy’)

“And that goes up to the general officers … A lot of these generals who I cannot believe haven’t resigned yet. They’re just waiting for their cushy job at some government contract agency when they run for office because it’s all about personal power, what can I do for me and … how do we win again in two years,” he said.

O’Neill said President Joe Biden blamed former President Donald Trump for the strength of the Taliban but he ignored every other Trump policy and upon taking office, immediately began issuing executive orders to overturn Trump’s legislative agenda.

O’Neill said the situation in Afghanistan is now completely under the control of the Taliban, including any news that the world is allowed to see.

“There’s horrific stuff going on.” (RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Go And Kill Them’: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Obama Says US Should Stop Negotiating With the Taliban)

Almost 90 retired generals and admirals have called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to resign.

Although Biden promised to evacuate every American from Afghanistan the U.S. reportedly left the country with “hundreds” still there.