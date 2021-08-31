REPORT: Russian Hockey Team AK Bars Gets Rid Of Their Cheerleaders Because The Players’ Wives Might Get Jealous

A Russian hockey team has pulled a bold move in order to please players’ wives.

Former cheerleader Rigina Barieva believes the KHL team AK Bars disbanded their cheer squad in part because the organization was worried wives of the players might become jealous, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The arguments were that supposedly other people’s wives don’t react very well to beautiful girls. Therefore, the club decided to abandon the services of the support group altogether,” Barieva explained to Russian outlets, according to the same report.

If the reporting is accurate, then this is a sad situation for Russia. Apparently, that country has become incredibly soft.

If the reporting is accurate, then this is a sad situation for Russia. Apparently, that country has become incredibly soft.

Remember back in the day when Russia produced the most terrifying hockey players on the planet? Apparently, they’ve lost that energy since the Miracle on Ice.

Getting rid of cheerleaders because wives of the players don’t like it is ridiculously stupid. Imagine an NFL team disbanding their cheer squad because of what the wives thought.

Hell, imagine a college cheer squad being disbanded because of what players’ girlfriends thought. It would never happen!

Yet, Russia, which is supposed to be a tough country, apparently caved without much hesitation. What type of show is Putin running over there?

If this is the kind of energy the Russians are carrying these days, then I guess we really don’t ever have to worry about them in a war or hockey game ever again.