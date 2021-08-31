Scott Frost Makes Bizarre Claim About Nebraska’s Game Plan Against Illinois

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost dropped a bizarre line about losing to Illinois.

The Cornhuskers were absolutely dominated down the stretch against the Fighting Illini, and it’s hands down one of the most humiliating losses during Frost’s time in Lincoln. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Scott Frost and Nebraska got their teeth kicked in by Illinois, but nearly 40% of fans think he should keep his job. What happened to the Cornhuskers? Frost is 12-21 with the second worst winning percentage in school history. Grow a spine and fire him! pic.twitter.com/N0mBY97ykX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2021

He somehow made things worse when speaking with the media Monday afternoon. Frost claimed Illinois defensive alignments caused them to toss half their game plan.

“About half of our game plan was out the window when they lined up how they did,” Frost told the media, according to Steve Marik.

Frost on the offense at Illinois: “About half of our game plan was out the window when they lined up how they did.” — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) August 30, 2021

What the hell is Frost doing? Why would you ever admit that you dumped half your game plan because of the way Illinois lined up on defense?

He’s more or less admitting that Bret Bielema out-coached him by miles. If that’s true, then Frost should be ashamed.

If the way your opponent lines up on defense causes you to toss out half the playbook, then you’re simply unprepared to be there.

It’s that simple, and Frost should be embarrassed.

Frost said he called the plays Saturday. Half of the gameplan had to be thrown out because of Illinois’ defensive alignment. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 30, 2021

I truly don’t understand how Frost has a job. It blows my mind, but it might be changing eventually because there’s simply no excuse for this kind of trash in Lincoln. Fans have to stand up and demand accountability.