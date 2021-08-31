‘She Is As Fake As They Come’: Superstar Actress Blasts Oprah Winfrey, Claims She’s Not ‘Real’

Rose McGowan said Oprah Winfrey is “as fake as they come” as she pointed to the host’s support of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and accused her of supporting a “sick power structure.”

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah,” the 47-year-old actress tweeted to her millions of followers without explaining further, according to Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Rose McGowan, Other Celebs React To Harvey Weinstein Arrest [VIDEO])

“I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” she added. “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein, Sitting In A Wheelchair, Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges)

The “Charmed” star’s post also included a photo of Winfrey planting a smooch on Weinstein’s cheek during what appeared to be a past awards show. It is unclear which one. (RELATED: Russell Simmons Steps Down After Harassment Accusation)

As the actress noted in her tweet, she also called out “The Oprah Winfrey Show” host’s connection to record executive/producer Russell Simmons. Simmons has been accused of a number of sexual misconduct allegations, including rape and attempted rape, the New York Times reported. The alleged incidents occurred between 1988-2014.

The piece noted that in 2020 Winfrey stepped away from being an executive producer on Simmons’ #MeToo documentary. In a statement at the time, Oprah explained that “there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

“I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women,” the statement added. “Their stories deserve to be told and heard.”

Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault on two women in New York. The former Hollywood producer recently was extradited to Los Angeles where he pled not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault stemming from charges he allegedly sexually abused five women in California, the BBC reported.