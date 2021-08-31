‘It Was A Disgrace’: Trump Nukes Biden For Appearing To Check His Watch While Honoring Fallen Military Members

Former President Donald Trump condemned President Joe Biden for appearing to check his watch while honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

“When he did that yesterday, it was, it was a disgrace. I think the best thing he could do is apologize to the American people and apologize to the world,” Trump said Tuesday on Fox Business’s “Varney & Co.”

The bodies of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport were brought back to the U.S. Sunday. During a ceremony honoring the fallen troops, Biden appeared to glance at his watch.

“When he kept looking at his watch yesterday at Dover with the parents and spouses of people that were killed, the Marines and the Navy sailor that was killed, and he’s looking at his watch, like, ‘Get me the hell out of here. I want to go home, get me out. I want to go home.’ I mean how many times did he look at his watch,” Trump said.

Many public officials took to twitter to criticize Biden.

Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered. https://t.co/sFfW032JNm — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 29, 2021

“…this is shocking and will be remembered,” said Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Apparently our Commander-in-Chief has better things to do than honor the 13 service members who died on his watch? I’m DISGUSTED! God bless these heroes and their loved ones. They deserved better. pic.twitter.com/Ciuymtby3N — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) August 29, 2021

“Apparently our Commander-in-Chief has better things to do than honor the 13 service members who died on his watch? I’m DISGUSTED! God bless these heroes and their loved ones. They deserved better,” said Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson. (RELATED: Sean Parnell Blasts Biden On Afghanistan, Says He ‘Basically Installed A Global Jihadist All-Star Team’)

Trump also called Biden’s handling of Afghanistan “the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to our country.”