Person Pranks School Board In Virginia With Hilarious Fake Names

One person is responsible for an all-time great prank making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @lovinmygirls218, an August 26 school board in Virginia was pranked with fake names, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

A person on the board reads out “Phil McKraken,” “Ophelia McHawk,” “Ilene Dover” and other fake names while calling people to speak.

Watch the hilarious video, which has been seen more than seven million times, below.

Some kids pranked a school board meeting on some Bart Simpson shit and I am crying!! 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c9fX3GbejA — 🇵🇦Jess🇵🇷 (@lovinmygirls218) August 30, 2021

How did this guy keep reading names without realizing what the hell was going on? I understand reading Phil McKraken and not getting it right away, but at some point, you have to realize how you’re getting pranked.

Once you get to Ilene Dover, if you don’t realize what’s happening, then you’re just not paying attention.

Holy shit, I’m crying😂 The youth of today make me hope the future’s gonna be okay. https://t.co/mIyWxaCDqq — Mark….Brooks?! (@MarkBrooksArt) August 31, 2021

As for the person responsible for this prank, they deserve a medal. Dropping the names into the line of people waiting to be called is one thing.

Having the administrator actually read them out is another, and that’s exactly what happened here. Like I said above, it’s an all-time great prank.

Props to the unnamed hero responsible for this awesome prank video.