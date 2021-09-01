Bill Belichick Says Cam Newton Being Unvaccinated Isn’t Why He Was Cut

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has addressed rumors about Cam Newton’s vaccination status.

The Patriots cut the dual-threat quarterback Tuesday morning, and it didn't take long at all for reports to start swirling that Newton being unvaccinated against coronavirus played a role.

A couple of factors in play with releasing Cam Newton rather than keeping him on as the Patriots’ backup: His command of the locker room, and his vaccination status. Neither make him an ideal choice as a backup behind a rookie QB. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

There wasn’t just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I’m told: Mac Jones’ emergence, Newton’s vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam’s uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

Well, Belichick wants people to know that’s not true. According to ProFootballTalk, the head coach responsible for six Super Bowls with the Patriots told the media it wasn’t part of his decision, and that he “wouldn’t lose sight” of the fact vaccinated individuals can test positive.

Fans will just have to take Belichick at his word and he’s 100% correct about vaccinated people still potentially testing positive.

The vaccine doesn’t guarantee you’ll never test positive. It mostly helps mitigate symptoms and keep you out of the hospital.

There’s also the simple fact that Mac Jones looked way more impressive than Newton did during camp and the preseason.

Once the decision was made to ride with the former Alabama star, keeping Newton as his backup could generate headlines and distractions.

Belichick doesn’t have time for any of that. Jones is the man the team is all in on.

