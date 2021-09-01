Editorial

Bill Belichick Says Cam Newton Being Unvaccinated Isn’t Why He Was Cut

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots smiles in celebration after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has addressed rumors about Cam Newton’s vaccination status.

The Patriots cut the dual-threat quarterback Tuesday morning, and it didn’t take long at all for reports to start swirling that Newton being unvaccinated against coronavirus played a role. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Belichick wants people to know that’s not true. According to ProFootballTalk, the head coach responsible for six Super Bowls with the Patriots told the media it wasn’t part of his decision, and that he “wouldn’t lose sight” of the fact vaccinated individuals can test positive.

Fans will just have to take Belichick at his word and he’s 100% correct about vaccinated people still potentially testing positive.

The vaccine doesn’t guarantee you’ll never test positive. It mostly helps mitigate symptoms and keep you out of the hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

There’s also the simple fact that Mac Jones looked way more impressive than Newton did during camp and the preseason.

Once the decision was made to ride with the former Alabama star, keeping Newton as his backup could generate headlines and distractions.

Belichick doesn’t have time for any of that. Jones is the man the team is all in on.

Let us know in the comments what you think the situation is with Newton getting cut loose.