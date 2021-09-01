Superstar Actress Emily Hampshire Reveals Demi Lovato Asked Her Out On A Date

Superstar actress Emily Hampshire revealed that Demi Lovato once slid into her DMs and asked her to go out on a date.

“You [Lovato] said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,'” the 40-year-old “Schitt’s Creek” star shared during her appearance on the “4D with Demi Lovato” podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published on Wednesday. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson)

Schitt’s Creek Star Emily Hampshire Recalls Demi Lovato Sliding Into Her DMs to Ask Her on a Date https://t.co/0DggtegUI6 — People (@people) September 1, 2021

“And then you said below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive,'” the “12 Monkeys” star added. “You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that’s confusing.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety)

“I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up,” Hampshire continued. The actress also talked about how the pair’s age difference was discussed, with the singer being 29 years old and Hampshire being 40. Lovato admitted it wasn’t the “smoothest move.”

“You also said, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,'” Hampshire shared. “And then right after you were like, ‘I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor!’ I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be.”

The piece noted, it was a reference to 78-year-old Taylor’s relationship with 46-year-old Paulson.

“A non-binary person can dream,” Lovato replied. “And they, she — I was a ‘she’ at the time — she was dreaming big. I was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends.”

The “Sober” hitmaker came out in May as non-binary.