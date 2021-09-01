Two Guys Get In A Rough Fight In Crazy Viral Videos

Two guys decided to brawl in some insane videos going around Twitter.

In a pair of videos tweeted by @dubslife1, two guys in an alley traded blows with each other after first getting into a verbal exchange.

Of all the fight videos you see today, I think there's a high chance these two will be among the craziest. Take a watch below.

That is hands down one of the craziest videos I've ever seen. The guy in black knocks the other guy out and then proceeds to help him get back inside!

Not only does he have serious knockout power, but he's also a gentleman. He could have just left that guy there on the ground.

Instead, he picked him up and helped him get inside. This is a great example of a video you have to see in order to believe.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a fight video in my life where a guy got lit up and then helped up! A true gentleman!

While I rarely ever condone fighting, from a pure entertainment standpoint, this video didn’t disappoint.

H/T: Outkick