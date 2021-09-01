Former Bishop Sycamore Player Claims Fired Head Coach Roy Johnson Had Players Beat A Homeless Man

The allegations surrounding Bishop Sycamore and former head coach Roy Johnson continue to get weirder and weirder.

Bishop Sycamore has dominated the headlines ever since tricking ESPN into airing their game against IMG Academy. In the days that have followed, Johnson lost his job and the team has been roasted in epic fashion online. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out things are even weirder than you could ever imagine. Now, an unnamed former player has alleged Johnson had players beat up a homeless guy attempting to break into his vehicle.

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

There was an incident where there was a homeless dude that tried to break into Roy’s car. That morning, we were supposed to practice, and everyone came out and… There’s videos of this, but I don’t want to release that because many players can get in trouble with the law—but they ended up jumping the homeless man and beating him,” an unnamed player told Complex about the alleged incident.

When asked if Roy “authorized” the beating, the unnamed player added, “Yes..Yeah, they ganged up on him. I would’ve understood if he handled it himself, but the players were beating on the homeless man. I wasn’t a part of it. The whole practice was cancelled because the homeless man got beat up.”

NEW: Two former Bishop Sycamore players expose Roy Johnson’s alleged wrongdoings READ: https://t.co/r4CmBZ2HvV pic.twitter.com/fOmYNlzfgU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 1, 2021

At this point, could this situation get any stranger? Bishop Sycamore tricked their way onto ESPN, got humiliated in front of the country and the floodgates are now fully open.

Johnson lost his job, it’s been reported he has a warrant out for his arrest and an unnamed former player has accused him of having a homeless man beaten.

At this point, could it possibly get any stranger? I have a feeling the answer to that is no.

ESPN Appears To Have Been Tricked In Embarrassing Fashion. How Does A Mistake This Big Happen? https://t.co/mxbnY5KqEA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2021

I can’t wait to see what details we get next. I have a feeling we’re not even close to being done yet.