FTC Launches Investigation Into McDonald’s McFlurry Machines Because They’re Breaking Too Often

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating the McDonalds franchise’s McFlurry machines because they break so often, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The FTC contacted McDonalds and is looking into why the machines are constantly breaking down, according to the WSJ. (RELATED: Chicken Nugget Sells For $100,000 Due To One Ridiculous Reason)

“The FTC reached out to McDonald’s franchisees this summer seeking information on what, exactly, is going on with the broken ice cream machine problem, according to a letter it sent, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, and people familiar with the matter.” https://t.co/DjAvzZglk9 — Tarini Parti (@tparti) September 1, 2021

One alleged reason for the frequent issue with the McFlurry machines seems to be a complication associated with maintenance, according to the Wall Street Journal. There are significant difficulties associated with operating and cleaning and it allegedly results in frequent breakdowns. The machines require a nightly disinfectant process that can last up to four hours, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In response to the alleged numerous complaints, the FTC sent a letter to McDonald’s franchises earlier this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The letter sought to review company protocol on how they company reviews suppliers and equipment, including the McFlurry machines.