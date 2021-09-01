‘I Didn’t Sign Up To Be A Revolutionary’: Former Elementary School Teacher Explains Why She Resigned

Former Connecticut school teacher Jen Tafuto spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about why she chose to resign from teaching after six years because of equity curriculum, how parents can stay on top of their children’s education and more.

WATCH:

