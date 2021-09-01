ANALYSIS: We Left Hundreds Of Americans Behind In Afghanistan To End A 20-Year War. What’s Next?

President Joe Biden has ended America’s longest war, but the threat of the Taliban turning Afghanistan into a terror state has returned. America will now need to combat that threat without troops on the ground.

Biden and his national security team have acknowledged the possibility that the Taliban could very likely turn Afghanistan into a breeding ground for terrorist organizations like al-Qaida, as it did before prior to the U.S. invasion. The Biden administration and many U.S. allies have already vowed to monitor the human rights situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban, prompting the question of what action might be on the table if the situation deteriorates. (RELATED: Blinken Frames Next Steps Following Afghanistan Withdrawal, Declares ‘A New Diplomatic Mission Has Begun’)