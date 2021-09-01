Editorial

Nebraska Donors Buy Leftover Tickets To Save Sellout Streak, Will Give Tickets To ‘Underserved Youth’

Iowa v Nebraska

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Nebraska’s football sellout streak is still alive.

The Cornhuskers have the longest sellout streak in football, but it was apparently at the brink before a pair of donors stepped in to save the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Max Olson, the streak is still alive at 376 games after two unnamed donors bought all the remaining tickets for “underserved youth.”

I rag on Nebraska a lot, but this is a very classy move from these two unnamed individuals. Nebraska doesn’t have a lot to brag about these days because their team is trash.

However, they’ve had the sellout streak for decades and decades, and it will continue for at least one more weekend when the Cornhuskers play Fordham Saturday.

If you ever have the opportunity to help other people get introduced to football, then as a big fan, you should do it.

I don’t know how much these donors had to spend to get the tickets, but I’m sure the school was willing to get rid of them for a cheap price.

So, for a little money, a new group of people might get to experience Nebraska football in-person. No matter who you cheer for, it’s a cool thing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

Props to these two for stepping up to the plate when their program needed them.