Nebraska Donors Buy Leftover Tickets To Save Sellout Streak, Will Give Tickets To ‘Underserved Youth’

Nebraska’s football sellout streak is still alive.

The Cornhuskers have the longest sellout streak in football, but it was apparently at the brink before a pair of donors stepped in to save the day.

According to Max Olson, the streak is still alive at 376 games after two unnamed donors bought all the remaining tickets for “underserved youth.”

Two donors stepped up and bought up all the remaining tickets to save Nebraska’s sellout streak. School giving them out for free to underserved youth. https://t.co/c3uGrr1TDk — Max Olson (@max_olson) August 31, 2021

Saturday at Memorial Stadium is sold out. The streak lives. Now at 376 and counting. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 31, 2021

I rag on Nebraska a lot, but this is a very classy move from these two unnamed individuals. Nebraska doesn’t have a lot to brag about these days because their team is trash.

However, they’ve had the sellout streak for decades and decades, and it will continue for at least one more weekend when the Cornhuskers play Fordham Saturday.

If you ever have the opportunity to help other people get introduced to football, then as a big fan, you should do it.

I don’t know how much these donors had to spend to get the tickets, but I’m sure the school was willing to get rid of them for a cheap price.

So, for a little money, a new group of people might get to experience Nebraska football in-person. No matter who you cheer for, it’s a cool thing.

Props to these two for stepping up to the plate when their program needed them.