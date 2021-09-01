Nick Saban Says He Doesn’t ‘Really’ Take Time To Enjoy His Accomplishments

Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn’t take much time to enjoy his successes.

The head coach of the Crimson Tide is the most successful coach in the history of college football, but he doesn’t take time to reflect on the impact he’s had. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

14 years ago today, Nick Saban won his first game as the head coach of @AlabamaFTBL. Since then:

🔺 Six National Championships

🔺 Seven SEC Championships

🔺 13-straight 10 win seasons

🔺 39 first-round NFL Draft picks

🔺 100 weeks ranked No. 1 in AP poll pic.twitter.com/wMXioeAkEX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 1, 2021

“Not really because you’re always looking forward to, you know, the next challenge. Winning sort of has a price. How resilient are you going to be? It’s a little easier to get complacent…I just look at every year as a new season like I took a new job and this is a new team, and what do we have to do to get them to play well,” Saban revealed during a recent ESPN interview when asked if he takes time to soak up all the insane things he’s accomplished.

You can listen to his full comments below.

If there’s one mentality of Saban’s that I totally understand, it’s this one. Building an empire isn’t easy, it’s not always beautiful and it’s often rough.

Once you get a huge win, you don’t have time to sit back and soak it up. There’s always someone coming for the throne. There’s always someone trying to kill the king.

If you take your foot off the gas, you’ll be gone in the blink of an eye. Saban knows it and I know it. That’s how the two of us have built our respective empires.

His is in Tuscaloosa and mine has no borders on the internet.

Whether you hate or love Alabama, you have to admit that Saban is the GOAT at the college level, and there’s no real close second.

Paul Bryant coached in a different era and Dabo Swinney needs to win five more rings just to catch Saban’s seven.

It’s not close at all, and part of the reason he’s ahead of the rest of the pack is because he’s not wasting time celebrating his accomplishments.

Never change, Saban. Never change!