REPORT: ‘Cowboys Will Do Their Due Diligence’ On Cam Newton

It sounds like the Dallas Cowboys might be interested in Cam Newton.

The Patriots stunned the NFL early Tuesday when they made the decision to cut Newton loose and to make Mac Jones the team’s starting quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Newton on the free agency market, it sounds like Dallas might make a few calls.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Patriots have released Cam Newton. Mac Jones is the starting QB in New England. https://t.co/3qE1qu6xqC — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 31, 2021

According to Josina Anderson, the “Cowboys will do their due diligence” on the former Patriots and Panthers quarterback.

With no solid backup on the roster, Newton could make a lot of sense to sit behind Dak Prescott.

My understanding is the Dallas #Cowboys will do their due diligence in reviewing QB Cameron Newton’s newfound availability, per sources. Will look at it all across the board with additional talent hitting the market, including today. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2021

Newton could be the perfect backup for Prescott. They’re both athletic quarterbacks and Newton wouldn’t have to adapt much to learn the system being run in Dallas.

Is he as good of a thrower as Prescott at this point in his career? No, but he’s not going to be asked to start.

The Patriots have released Cam Newton It is time for Mac Jones QB1 pic.twitter.com/JceNgmWLEe — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 31, 2021

That’s what leads us to the biggest question of all. Will Newton accept being a backup? There’s a real chance Newton would rather not play than ride the bench.

If that’s the mentality, then he’s probably not going to play anywhere in 2021 because no team is likely signing him as a starter.

However, if he’s willing to be a backup and hold a clipboard, then Dallas might be the best fit for him. With Dallas doing their due diligence, they must at least feel a similar way.