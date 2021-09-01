REPORT: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is Building A 15,000 Square Foot Mansion In Nevada

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building himself a palace in Nevada.

According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, the famous NFL owner is building a 15,000 square mansion on a six-acre plot of land in Henderson, and the details are absolutely absurd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the house Raiders owner Mark Davis is building in Henderson’s luxury Ascaya community. pic.twitter.com/82eIN2fEI7 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 1, 2021

The house will feature a 5,422 square foot garage, a man cave, bar, steam room, a library and much more, according to the same report.

How much is the estate valued at? Only $14 million! He’s practically building it for free!

.@Raiders fan might notice some similarities between Mark Davis’ mansion and other #Raiders buildings in the Las Vegas Valley. https://t.co/6VjE5muaNr — Vegas Nation (@VegasNation) September 1, 2021

I’ve said many times that I’m addicted to real estate porn, and this situation isn’t any different. Davis’ mansion sounds like it’s going to be incredible.

Fifteen thousand square feet of space is just an outrageous amount to even think about. That’s the size of a small condo complex, but it’s just for him!

His garage is several times bigger than the average house in America.

What do you even do with all that space? I’d be throwing parties on a regular basis. My man cave would be absolutely sick if I had a 15,000 foot palace, and I expect it to be the exact same with Davis.

Props to Davis for creating one of the coolest houses I’ve ever seen.