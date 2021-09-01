‘Scares The Hell Out Of Me’: Lindsey Graham Says Biden ‘Believes He’s Been Successful’ In Afghanistan

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he considers President Joe Biden to be “a dangerous man when it comes to our national security” and that he “really believes” the withdrawal from Afghanistan was successful.

“So here is the scary thing, guys I think President Biden really believes this was successful,” Graham told “Fox & Friends.”

“Joe Biden is a dangerous man when it comes to our national security and our economic well-being and you really can’t believe a word he’s telling you … and that scares the hell out of me.”

The senator said he doesn’t believe that the war was over.

“Well if the war is over, why are we’re still using drones to kill terrorists in Afghanistan, I can assure you the war between radical Islam and the U.S. and Afghanistan is not over,” Graham said. He added that drones would not protect America “from another 9/11” brewed in Afghanistan. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

Graham said Biden also misled the American people about there being “no al-Qaida presence in Afghanistan,” who claimed to have the support of America’s allies and who insisted the Taliban were not forcibly stopping people from reaching the airport in Kabul.

The senator predicted that within a year Afghanistan “is going to disintegrate into a real Civil War.” He said if the Biden administration offers the Taliban “one dime of aid” that he “will fight that as hard as I can in the U.S. Senate,” arguing that “paying tariffs” to terrorist organizations will put Americans at risk “all over the world.” (RELATED: ‘The Mona Lisa Of Incompetence’: Sen. Kennedy Flames Biden For Leaving Billions Of Dollars Of Equipment ‘To The Enemy’)

America First Legal is demanding an investigation into how the Biden administration executed America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Almost 90 retired generals and admirals have signed a letter calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to resign over their role in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden claimed Tuesday that his administration was ready for the swift collapse of the former Afghan government to the Taliban. Although Biden promised to evacuate every American from Afghanistan the U.S. reportedly left the country with “hundreds” still there.