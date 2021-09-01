‘Stranger Things’ Producer Shawn Levy Talks Season 4, Says The ‘End Is In Sight’

“Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy has opened up a bit more about season four.

Fans around the globe have been clamoring for more information about the upcoming fourth season, but we don’t have a ton other than it will drop in 2022. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

During a recent interview with Collider, Levy opened up about the status of season four and the future of the show.

“We got some actions, apparently in Russia, we have an entire storyline set elsewhere that will soon come to light. So this is the first season where we have this sprawling geography, multiple location shoots, and we’re doing it all against a backdrop of a world that has made filming slower, longer, and delayed. So that’s why it’s taking so long,” Levy explained when talking about the massive environment for season four and why filming has taken so long.

On what the future holds, Levy added, “Yes, I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out but soon enough. I can say this. No one is making it up as we go along and there is an end game. If you will.

I have two main thoughts on this situation. First, I’m glad to hear the landscape for season four is going to be massive.

I think fans have expected that ever since we learned Hopper was in Russia, but it’s great to hear Levy confirm we’re going all over the globe.

Is it unfortunate that it’s taken so long for season four to film? Of course, and I don’t think there’s a fan who disagrees.

However, knowing that we’re going all over the place makes that reality sting a bit less.

Secondly, it’s very good to know that the people behind “Stranger Things” have an ending in mind and we’re not firing blindly.

We’ve seen what happens when a great show nears its ending and there’s no real plan. Looking over at you “Game of Thrones.”

Hopefully, “Stranger Things” avoids taking that path and gives fans an excellent season four and an epic conclusion whenever that might be.