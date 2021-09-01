Taliban Shows Off Seized US Military Equipment In Parade

Taliban militants showed off seized U.S. military equipment during a parade in southern Afghanistan, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

The militants, flying Taliban flags, drove U.S. Humvees and other multi-purpose military vehicles in a long, single-file line near Kandahar, Afghanistan, according to The Guardian.

Some militants reportedly stood on the trucks, while others operated the vehicles’ features or climbed onto them, The Guardian reported. Taliban supporters, some armed with machine guns and other heavy weapons, filled pick-up trucks and drove them to the convoy of U.S. machinery.

The Taliban held a ‘Victory Parade’ with U.S. military equipment, and in full U.S. military uniform. Joe Biden’s incompetence knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/hsXqgKThii — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) August 31, 2021

At least one Black Hawk helicopter flew over Kandahar, Afghanistan, recently, leading to questions about the involvement of former Afghan forces, as the Taliban doesn’t have qualified pilots, the Guardian reported. (RELATED: Pentagon Refuses To Answer Question On Taliban Obtaining US Weaponry, Equipment)

Taliban fighters at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, wore U.S. military gear and inspected military helicopters left behind after the withdrawal, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Monday. The militants sported what appeared to be U.S. ballistic vests and helmets.

The Taliban’s possession of U.S. weaponry isn’t a threat to America or nations surrounding Afghanistan, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. The militants are likely in possession of 2,000 armored vehicles and up to 40 aircraft, Reuters reported.

“The kinds of equipment we’re talking about, while certainly there’s a lethality component to it, it doesn’t pose a threat to the United States, it doesn’t pose a threat to neighboring nations. These are not the kinds of things that the Taliban can make great strategic use out of,” Kirby said.

