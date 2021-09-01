‘Texas Taliban’: Abortion Law Is As Bad As Literal Terrorists, According To Liberal Activists

Liberal activists and progressive media compared Texas’ new pro-life law to the Taliban after it went into effect Wednesday.

The Heartbeat Act allows “any person” to sue doctors, abortion clinics, or anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.”

Those who sue over an abortion may be awarded $10,000 “for each abortion” the defendant performed, induced, aided, or abetted in violation of the law — monetary amounts that some pro-abortion advocates are calling “bounties.”

“I am calling on Joe Biden and the UN to lead a humanitarian effort to airlift women out of Texas,” tweeted BotSentinel founder Christopher Bouzy. “The North American Taliban has seized control of Texas.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Takes No Action, Texas Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect)

I am calling on Joe Biden and the UN to lead a humanitarian effort to airlift women out of Texas. The North American Taliban has seized control of Texas. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 1, 2021

Texas’ highly disputed abortion ban went into effect early Wednesday morning, uninhibited by any action from the Supreme Court. Abortion providers had filed emergency requests to block the enforcement of the Heartbeat Act (S.B. 8), which bans abortions after the unborn baby‘s heartbeat can be detected.

The Supreme Court did not intervene, though it still may do so, but news that the law had gone into effect sparked panicked outbursts from pro-abortion advocates on social media.

TX Taliban open for business. $10K reward for capture of pregnant women seeking abortion. https://t.co/EDHJu1JceB — Regina Marston (@Marston4ca42) September 1, 2021

“Twenty years ago, a Texan president began a war in the name of spreading freedom and defending women in a faraway place, diverting untold money and energy from nation-building at home, and in the very week that lost war ends, his home state births a Taliban-worthy abortion law,” tweeted TIME editor and author Anand Giridharadas.

Twenty years ago, a Texan president began a war in the name of spreading freedom and defending women in a faraway place, diverting untold money and energy from nation-building at home, and in the very week that lost war ends, his home state births a Taliban-worthy abortion law. — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) September 1, 2021

The law, which makes exceptions for medical emergencies but not in cases of rape or incest, has raised the ire of pro-abortion advocates as it allows “any person” to sue doctors, abortion clinics, or anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.”

Those who sue over an abortion may be awarded $10,000 "for each abortion" the defendant performed, induced, aided, or abetted in violation of the law — monetary amounts that some pro-abortion advocates are calling "bounties."

Eric Garcia, a California Democratic candidate for congress, mocked Republicans who highlighted the plight of women under the Taliban but support Texas’ law.

“Gop: think of what the women in Afghanistan must endure under the Taliban,” he tweeted. “Also gop: we will put $10,000 bounties on women seeking abortions and everyone helping them.”

“We fought the Taliban for women’s rights in Afghanistan, but they just won in Texas,” talk show host Thom Hartmann tweeted. “Today the Texas Taliban will decide who can vote, who can’t, & which votes will be thrown out and not counted. What’s next? Men with guns, flags & pickup trucks? Public executions? Oh, yeah…”

Texas taking some inspiration from the Taliban playbook. (religious fundamentalism that is, not the stoning (so far)) https://t.co/pC2Gjf8ti6 — Max Muth (@maksumuto) September 1, 2021

Good morning and Happy Hump Day to everyone EXCEPT the American Taliban in Texas, who have just made a Woman’s right to choose and control her own body illegal. If you’re not furious, you’re not paying attention. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 1, 2021

Producer Jonathan Goldman said the new law has “always been the GOP’s end game.” (RELATED: Attorney Takes Legal Action To Block ‘Desperate’ Texas Law Allowing Citizens To Sue Clinics, Doctors For Performing Abortions)

“What’s scary is how much more they’ve been radicalized in the past 4 years,” he added. “ChrIStIS is just the Taliban without Islam.”

Huge week for the Taliban in Texas and Afghanistan. #RoeVWade — Carrie La Seur, Vaccination Concierge (@claseur) September 1, 2021

Pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha commented that tweets comparing Texas’ law to the Taliban highlight that “abortion is indeed a pseudo-religious sacrament for western elites.”

“In their minds they equate what Taliban is doing to women with those fighting to end atrocity that is abortion,” she said.

When I read tweets like this one, it dawns on me that abortion is indeed a pseudo-religious sacrament for western elites. In their minds they equate what Taliban is doing to women with those fighting to end atrocity that is abortion. #Shame https://t.co/E9rbU76ACN — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) September 1, 2021

