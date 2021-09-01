‘Top Gun: Maverick’ And ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Delayed Because Of Coronavirus

“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7” have both been delayed again.

After the films faced previous delays because of coronavirus, both movies with Tom Cruise have been pushed back, once again, because of COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

The long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel has been bumped from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022. “Mission: Impossible 7” will now be released in theaters Sept. 30, 2022 instead of May 27, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

How the hell are movies still being delayed because of coronavirus? How is this still happening? It made a lot of sense in 2020 when filming wasn’t happening because of the pandemic.

Now, I’m not sure it makes much sense at all. In fact, I need someone to explain to me why bumping films back is still necessary.

Fans have been waiting so long for both of these Tom Cruise films. We should have had them a long time ago.

Instead, we’re now going to be waiting even longer into 2022 to get them. It’s truly insane the level of disruption COVID-19 had on the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that no more delays happened. It’s the last thing we need.