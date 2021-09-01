Editorial

Wisconsin RB Loyal Crawford Kicked Off The Team, Antwan Roberts Suspended After Alleged Fight

Iowa v Wisconsin

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford has been thrown off the team, and the situation is downright bizarre.

The Badgers announced Tuesday night that Crawford had been dismissed and running back Antawn Roberts had been suspended. No further details were provided at the time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it didn’t take long at all for details to start coming out. In now-deleted tweets, Crawford claimed that Roberts allegedly attempted to jump him after breaking into his dorm room and allegedly threatened to kill him.

You can see screenshots of his deleted tweets below.

Furthermore, police were involved after the alleged altercation and Crawford was allegedly in possession of a knife at one point, according to Jeff Potrykus. Crawford was cited.

Following all the news breaking, Crawford’s lawyer Chris Van Wagner stated, “There’s more to the story. What I’m going to do on Loyal’s behalf is present the rest of the story to the appropriate authorities and ask them to consider it in their decision making.”

This is an absolutely outrageous situation, and it’s the last thing the Badgers need right now. Neither player was expected to get many reps this season, but we don’t need a distraction like this with Penn State looming on the horizon.

We play the Nittany Lions this Saturday! The only thing I want to hear out of Madison is how prepared we are for the game.

I don’t want to hear about how players are being dismissed and suspended after alleged fights.

This isn’t a good look for the program, and we don’t need it. Get the situation under control, Chryst!