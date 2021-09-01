Wisconsin RB Loyal Crawford Kicked Off The Team, Antwan Roberts Suspended After Alleged Fight

Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford has been thrown off the team, and the situation is downright bizarre.

The Badgers announced Tuesday night that Crawford had been dismissed and running back Antawn Roberts had been suspended. No further details were provided at the time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Badgers announce that freshman running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team. Freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended. Shakes up the running back room a bit. pic.twitter.com/aabN0MWzor — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 31, 2021

However, it didn’t take long at all for details to start coming out. In now-deleted tweets, Crawford claimed that Roberts allegedly attempted to jump him after breaking into his dorm room and allegedly threatened to kill him.

You can see screenshots of his deleted tweets below.

Furthermore, police were involved after the alleged altercation and Crawford was allegedly in possession of a knife at one point, according to Jeff Potrykus. Crawford was cited.

UWPD: On 8/22 UWPD investigated altercation #Badgers Roberts/Crawford. Investigation revealed Crawford armed himself w/a knife. There were minor injuries — none of which involved the knife. Crawford cited for criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 31, 2021

Our story on #Badgers coach Paul Chryst dismissing Loyal Crawford and suspending Antwan Roberts has been updated. UW Police Department reveals Crawford had knife, was cited. https://t.co/HoA94zgcp2 — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 31, 2021

Following all the news breaking, Crawford’s lawyer Chris Van Wagner stated, “There’s more to the story. What I’m going to do on Loyal’s behalf is present the rest of the story to the appropriate authorities and ask them to consider it in their decision making.”

From Chris Van Wagner, attorney representing Loyal Crawford: “There’s more to the story. What I’m going to do on Loyal’s behalf is present the rest of the story to the appropriate authorities and ask them to consider it in their decision making.” — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 31, 2021

This is an absolutely outrageous situation, and it’s the last thing the Badgers need right now. Neither player was expected to get many reps this season, but we don’t need a distraction like this with Penn State looming on the horizon.

We play the Nittany Lions this Saturday! The only thing I want to hear out of Madison is how prepared we are for the game.

I don’t want to hear about how players are being dismissed and suspended after alleged fights.

UW PLAYER DISMISSED: Wisconsin Athletics has no comment after it dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team. UW-Madison PD says Crawford was allegedly involved in a fight on campus. More: https://t.co/4HfwqSXsZx pic.twitter.com/dW2QW84kyI — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) August 31, 2021

This isn’t a good look for the program, and we don’t need it. Get the situation under control, Chryst!