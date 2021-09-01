Woman Arrested In Hawaii After Allegedly Misspelling ‘Maderna’ On Fake Vaccine Card

A woman was arrested in Hawaii after allegedly being caught with a fraudulent COVID vaccine card that had “Maderna” misspelled on it, instead of properly spelled Moderna, the biotech company responsible for a vaccine.

Illinois resident Chloe Mrozak was arrested in Honolulu on Saturday after police received a tip that she had allegedly uploaded false documents under Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program, according to a report from Hawaii News Now. (RELATED: Fox News Poll: Americans Support Vaccine Mandates And Passports)

24-year-old Chloe Mrozak from Illinois was arrested after allegedly using this fake #COVID19 vaccine card to enter Hawaii and avoid travel restrictions — it says “Maderna” instead of “Moderna” @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/1EWp3eG3OR — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) September 1, 2021

Once Mrozak arrived in Hawaii, she left the airport before screeners could confirm where she was staying, the outlet reported. Court documents allege that she was staying at Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki, but when investigators went to the hotel, the staff said that no reservations were made under her name, according to Hawaii News Now.

While still tracking Mrozak, investigators were checking the allegedly false vaccine card, Hawaii News Now reported. According to her card, Mrozak was vaccinated in the state of Delaware, and that members of the National Guard administered her vaccine does. However, when authorities checked her medical records with the state, no evidence of her vaccination was found, Hawaii News Now reported.

Mrozak was eventually tracked down to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, where she was arrested, Hawaii News Now reported. As an officer arrested her, she claimed that she got vaccinated by her doctor at her doctor’s office and paid for the vaccination, according to the outlet.

A Florida couple, and a father and son from the mainland, were reportedly arrested in Hawaii for using false documents. In August, a Chicago pharmacist was arrested for allegedly selling fake vaccination cards online.